Destroyed cruiser "Moscow" is 10% of Russian fleet in Black Sea, - US General Ryan

Retired Brigadier General Kevin Ryan, a senior fellow at the Belfer Center at Harvard Kennedy School, said Moscow's strategic loss to Russia was great.

He told about it in an interview with TSN, reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, of course, the flooding of "Moscow" was important symbolically, because it was probably the largest Russian ship in the Black Sea Fleet.

"It was a flagship. But the most important thing about symbolism is that it had a real impact on the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and the ability of Russia to achieve its strategic goals in the Black Sea region," said Kevin Ryan.

Watch more: Commander of 6th company of 57th motorized infantry brigade of Armed Forces of Russian Federation was liquidated by Ukrainian fighters near Severodonetsk, - Butusov. VIDEO 18+

The loss of "Moscow", according to experts, probably amounted to about 10% of Russia's naval combat power in the Black Sea.

So 10% was lost. It was a coordination ship and a communications center that they used to cover or could cover, for example, a landing in Odessa. This is no longer possible. And Russia clearly wants more control over the Black Sea region. And so they are trying to seize so much land in southern Ukraine to cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea. But it will not be a victory for Russia if their Black Sea Fleet is not there to control the sea and the ocean, "said Kevin Ryan.