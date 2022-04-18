ENG
For military of Russian Federation who want to surrender, phone number was published - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has released a telephone number for Russian servicemen wishing to surrender.

This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar,  Censor.NET informs

"We are approached by the Russian military with the question of how to surrender and not become cannon fodder in Ukraine. Here is a contact whom you can call and they will help you. Please spread as much as possible in Russia and among your Russian acquaintances," said in the message.

