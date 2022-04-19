Occupiers are sending additional antiaircraft battalions to Kharkiv region, - General Staff

Russian invaders are transferring additional antiaircraft battalions "Tor" to the Kharkiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"According to available information, to organize the air defense system of the offensive group, the enemy is transferring additional antiaircraft battalions "Tor" to the Kharkiv region," the statement said.

