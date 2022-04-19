Russia launched next phase of "special operation against Ukraine,"- Lavrov

Russia is launching the next phase of the war against Ukraine, which the Russian side calls a "special operation in Ukraine."

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov declared it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax".

"This operation will continue, the next phase of this operation is now beginning," Lavrov said in an interview with India Today.

