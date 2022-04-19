ENG
Putin saw Medvedchuk's request for exchange but didn't respond, - Peskov

The Kremlin has not yet reacted to the appeal of Viktor Medvedchuk, detained in Ukraine, to his godfather - Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a request to exchange him for those in Mariupol.

This was announced by the spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"We have seen (Viktor Medvedchuk's address), there is no reaction (Vladimir Putin. - Ed.) now," he said.

It will be recalled that on April 18, the Security Service of Ukraine distributed a video message from Medvedchuk, in which he suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi exchange him for "defenders of Mariupol and residents who are not safe and cannot exit through humanitarian corridors."

