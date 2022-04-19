About $1 billion needed to rebuild Irpin

It will take about $1 billion to restore the destroyed or damaged housing stock of Irpen, as well as the city's infrastructure.

This was announced by the chairman of the Investment Council of Irpin and the mayor of the city Volodymyr Karplyuk on telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that according to experts and estimators involved by the Irpen Investment Council, about $850 million is needed to restore the destroyed or damaged housing stock of Irpen. This assessment takes into account destroyed and damaged apartments and private houses.

In addition, the cost of rebuilding the destroyed city infrastructure is about $150 million.

"Thus, $ 1 billion is needed to rebuild the entire infrastructure of the Irpin community after large-scale destruction by the occupiers," he said.