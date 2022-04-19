During night attack on Mykolaiv two rockets hit local zoo. PHOTOS
The Russian military opened fire across Mykolaiv. During the night attack of Mykolaiv, two rockets hit across the territory of a local zoo.
Censor.NET reports with reference to the Facebook page of the Mykolaiv zoo director Volodymyr Topchiy.
"Two more "gifts" for the night," - writes Topchiy.
