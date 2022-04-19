ENG
News
9 039 19

During night attack on Mykolaiv two rockets hit local zoo. PHOTOS

The Russian military opened fire across Mykolaiv. During the night attack of Mykolaiv, two rockets hit across the territory of a local zoo.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the Facebook page of the Mykolaiv zoo director Volodymyr Topchiy.

"Two more "gifts" for the night," - writes Topchiy.

During night attack on Mykolaiv two rockets hit local zoo 01

During night attack on Mykolaiv two rockets hit local zoo 02
During night attack on Mykolaiv two rockets hit local zoo 03

During night attack on Mykolaiv two rockets hit local zoo 04

