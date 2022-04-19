919 settlements in 8 regions have been liberated from enemy - Tymoshenko

In Ukraine, 919 settlements in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions were deoccupied.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

More than 3,000 settlements in these oblasts have been or continue to be under occupation.

"Currently, 919 settlements have been de-occupied. 29% of them have already intensified the work of local governments and their executive bodies. Humanitarian headquarters have started working in 192 settlements. This is being done by the Regional Military Administrations together with the SES.

In 335 settlements people can already use mobile services. In 256 - the work of medical institutions was resumed, 152 opened grocery stores.