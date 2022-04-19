End of this war will be decided on battlefield, not at negotiating table, - Kuleba

The end of the war with Russia will be decided on the battlefield.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with France24, Censor.NET reports.

"The end of this war will be decided on the battlefield, not at the negotiating table," the Ukrainian newspaper quoted the Ukrainian minister on Twitter.

