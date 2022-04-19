Communist Party faction submitted to State Duma a bill to replace "Dutch tricolor donated" to flag of USSR
The faction of the Communist Party submitted to the State Duma a bill proposing to replace the state flag of Russia. Instead of a tricolor, the Communists are proposing to return the red flag with a sickle, hammer and star.
According to Censor.NET.
The Communist Party believes that the return of the USSR flag will "promote the patriotic education of citizens, will allow free and open expression of pride in their country."
The Communist Party also claims that the red color of history was used on the flags of Russian princes and tsars, and the tricolor is just a "gift from the Dutch", so it should be abandoned.
It should be noted that the bill was submitted to the electronic database of the State Duma in black and white.
