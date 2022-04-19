ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11556 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 635 5

During April 19, 3 civilians were killed and 5 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA

The Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, released information about civilians killed in the region during April 19.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he wrote about this in Telegram.

Kyrylenko noted: "On April 19, three more people died as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, and Blagodatne. Five civilians were injured, including one child.

In addition, medical care was provided in Kharkiv region to a man wounded in Kramatorsk.

The exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha could not yet be determined.

Read more: Occupants shelled Donetsk region, 4 people were killed, 5 wounded - RMA

During April 19, 3 civilians were killed and 5 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA 01

Author: 

murder (638) Donetska region (3671) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 