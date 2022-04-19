During April 19, 3 civilians were killed and 5 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA
The Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, released information about civilians killed in the region during April 19.
According to Censor.NЕТ, he wrote about this in Telegram.
Kyrylenko noted: "On April 19, three more people died as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, and Blagodatne. Five civilians were injured, including one child.
In addition, medical care was provided in Kharkiv region to a man wounded in Kramatorsk.
The exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha could not yet be determined.
