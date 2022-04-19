Biden confirms U.S. readiness to send more artillery to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Washington's intention to send more artillery weapons to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, citіng Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the U.S. media on Tuesday.

"Yes," he said when asked by a reporter if he would send "more artillery" to Ukraine.

Biden was answering questions from reporters during a visit to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

