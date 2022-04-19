Occupiers held "referendum" on joining "DNR" in Rozivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, - RMA

As known, since March 2, 2022, Russian troops occupied the territory of the Rozivka territorial community of the Pology district. All this time, the occupiers have been carrying out certain work with the local population, doing the so-called census, and then hanging up the flags of the so-called L/DNR. Recently, one of the leaders of the so-called DNR republic came to the community.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this states Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

As noted by the Chairman of the Pology District State Administration Artur Krupsky, as of today there is information that the local population, mostly elderly people and immigrants from Mariupol, were fraudulently gathered in the local cultural building. People were told that the issues of pension payment would be discussed and their social and domestic needs would be clarified.

In fact, people were told a so-called memorandum to hold elections for a new "mayor", some "village activist", and then to appeal to the so-called republic "DNR" to join them until Zaporizhzhia was seized. Intimidated people at gunpoint were forced to vote for incomprehensible things outside the legal framework of Ukraine.

- We know that this is a fake and insidious event that is primarily a threat to the residents of the community themselves. We know that it is illegal. And we will never acknowledge these events. Today a statement to this effect has already been formed and sent to the SSU and the police. We know about all the collaborators who participated in this, - stressed Artur Krupsky and warned the population against participation in such meetings in the future.

