18 850 36
Britain will transfer artillery weapons to Ukraine - Johnson
Britain will provide Ukraine with more artillery weapons as the war with Russia moves into a new phase.
This was stated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking in Parliament, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Reuters.
"It's going to be an artillery confrontation, they need artillery support, and that's what we're going to give them... in addition to many other forms of support," the agency quoted the British Prime Minister.
Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that assistance with lethal weapons to Ukraine would include longer-range artillery, ammunition and anti-aircraft weapons.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password