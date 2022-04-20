Occupants shelled Novodruzhesk at night, houses destroyed, city without gas - Haidai

Novodruzhesk was shelled at night - houses are destroyed, the city is without gas. In Lysychansk, three more apartment buildings were demined.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in Telegram.





"A town close to Lysychansk - Novodruzhesk - was affected. After midnight the Russians opened fire on residential buildings. Two in the central part of the city caught fire, how much more was damaged by debris and the blast wave is being established. A gas pipeline in the city was broken. In the morning the emergency service will check how quickly it can be repaired. Several times during the night the enemy also shelled the town of Girske", - the report says.

Yesterday, pyrotechnic calculations of the State Emergency Situations Service in Lysychansk checked 10 houses that had previously been under fire. No explosive remnants were found in seven of them. Unexploded shells were found in three houses in a proper time.

