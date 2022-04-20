Main enemy focus is on Mariupol capture

The aggressor focuses his main efforts on capturing Mariupol, and the enemy is fighting near some settlements in the Donetsk direction.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations near the settlement of Marinka. The main focus of the enemy is on capturing the city of Mariupol, continuing the assault operations near the Azovstal plant. The enemy is fighting in the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Rivne and Storozheve," the statement reads.

Watch more: "Only hours to go": Marines ask world to get people out of Mariupol to third state. VIDEO