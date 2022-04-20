Mayor Boychenko called on Mariupol residents to evacuate

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko called on Mariupol residents to evacuate from the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Mariupol City Council.

He reminded that the evacuation from Mariupol to Zaporizhia starts today at 14:00.

The point of gathering and boarding people has been determined - Taganrog Street opposite the Brewery. With the further additional landing of people in two locations:

🔵 Peremohy Avenue, 1 near the plant management "Azovstal";

🔵 Shevchenko Boulevard on the ring road near Port City.

The route of the column: Mariupol - Mangush - Berdyansk - Tokmak - Orikhiv - Zaporizhzhia.

"Native people of Mariupol, during these long and incredibly difficult days you survived in inhumane conditions. You were in an information vacuum without access to any information. You could hear different things. But I want you to know the main thing - you are waiting in Zaporizhzhia. It's safe there. Don't be afraid and evacuate to Zaporizhia, where you will receive all the necessary help - food, medicine, basic necessities, and most importantly - you will be safe," Boychenko told the citizens.

Read more: By May 9, Russia wants to push back Ukrainian Armed Forces from East and keep "land corridor" to Crimea. This should be presented as "victory," - Defense Ministry

According to him, 200,000 Mariupol residents have already been able to leave the city.

"Today these people are safe. Dear Mariupol residents, Ukraine is waiting for you. We are waiting for you. And I appeal to Mariupol residents who have already left and are safe today. If you have relatives left in Mariupol, try to contact them by all means. Call, write and say that it is possible to go to Zaporizhia, where it is safe," Boychenko said.