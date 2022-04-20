Russians shelled Mykolaiv twice today - Mayor Senkevych

The Russian army shelled Mykolaiv twice on Wednesday, there were no casualties.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych said this in an interview with Censor.NЕТ.

"Tonight we were shelled at about half past one in the night and sometime before morning. Households were shelled, residential buildings were damaged - broken windows, cars, garages. Now, according to our information, there are no casualties," said the mayor.

During the April 19 shelling in the city two people were wounded and no one died, added the mayor of Mykolaiv.

"By this morning we are dealing with the elimination of problems with electricity," Senkevych said of the situation in the city.

According to him, the situation for the city became worse after the enemy began the second stage of the special operation in the East.

"I'll be honest, it got worse. Because our city was shelled almost every day since the beginning of the war, but there were 2-3 days of breaks. I think there were ten days like that since February 24 that they did not bomb us. Usually they bomb us once during the day and once at night," Senkevych said.

"Now they are bombarding twice a day and two or three times at night. So since the beginning of the second phase they have increased the number of shelling," clarified the mayor of Mykolaiv.

