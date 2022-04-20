ENG
Russia has not yet received significant territorial gains in Donbas: front lines remain static - USA

Since the beginning of the intensification of Russia's offensive in Donbas, according to the United States, Russia has not received any major territorial gains.

This was reported by CNN with reference to two high-ranking officials directly acquainted with the assessment, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to one official, the United States has recorded several new attacks by Russian troops, which are apparently test attacks to test Ukraine's defense.

However, the front lines remain static, and so far no large area has passed from hand to hand.

