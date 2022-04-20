ENG
Luhansk region (1268) intelligence (949) hostages (563) interception (59)

"Prisoners in Popasnaya ordered to be killed", - intelligence intercepted conversations of occupiers. AUDIO

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received an audio interception of a conversation between the occupiers, which refers to the order to kill all prisoners of war of the Armed Forces in the area of ​​Popasna (Luhansk region).

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to the page Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook.

"This is an outright war crime, a violation of international law, and another clear example that the Russian army is murderers, rapists, and looters and in no way military," the statement said.

