Zelensky awardedrank of Major General to Commander of Assault Troops Myrhorodsky and awarded 202 servicemen with state awards. LIST

President Volodymyr Zelensky conferred the military rank of Major General on Maksym Myrhorodsky, Commander of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The relevant decree № 267/2022 of April 21, published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To confer the military rank of Major General on Brigadier General Maksym Viktorovich MYRHORODSKY, Commander of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the text of the decree reads.

Read more: 70 people were deported from Luhansk region. Enemy opened fire on bus, - Haidai

Zelensky also "awarded orders and medals to 202 Ukrainian soldiers" for personal courage and selfless actions shown in defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath.

The following is a complete list of awardees from the text of the decree:

in the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

To award the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II degree

BASHTOVY SerHII Ivanovych - the colonel

BERTASH Ivan Ruslanovych - Major

MAKARENKO Oleksiy Valentynovych - Colonel

ROMIGAIL Peter Dmytrovych - Major General

YURKOVSKY Oleksander Oleksandrovych - Major

To award the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree

BAKREV Ivan Dmytrovych - senior lieutenant

BRUTSKY Dmytro Oleksandrovych - senior lieutenant

BURDELYUK Bohdan Serhiiovych - captain

GORKUN Nazariy Serhiiovych - lieutenant

KOVALENKO Mykola Volodymyrovych - captain

KRASYUN Pavlo Oleksandrovych - senior lieutenant

KUZHYK Mykola Yevstahiyovych - senior lieutenant

LAVRINENKO Valerii Olehovych - senior lieutenant

LONSKY Vladyslav Olehovych - senior lieutenant

MELNYCHUK Ihor Volodymyrovych - Major

NIKITIN Mykola Oleksiiovych - senior sergeant

RAVACH Oleh Ivanovych - Colonel

RUSSU Oleksander Ivanovych - Captain

SINYAVSKY Dmytro Konstantynovych - Colonel

SIRIK Oleksandr Mykolayovych - Colonel

SOKOL Oleh Serhiiovych - senior lieutenant

TURCHYN Andrii Leonidovych - lieutenant colonel

UNHURIAN Dmytro Anatoliyovich - Captain

CHYZHYK Andrii Olehovych - senior lieutenant

CHMYKHUN Denys Serhiyovych - lieutenant

CHOPYK Yurii Stepanovych (posthumously) - senior lieutenant

SHALIGIN Pavlo Anatoliyovych - lieutenant colonel

SHCHERBATYUK Oleksiy Mykhailovych - senior lieutenant

To award the Order "For Courage" of the II degree

BUGEL Maksym Anatoliyovych - senior lieutenant

PAMIATYCHNY YuIri Viktorovych - Sergeant

CHIZH Victor Stanislavovych - the senior sergeant

To award the Order "For Courage" of the III degree

ANDRIYIV Lubomyr Mykolayovych - senior sergeant

ANTONOV Valentyn Valeriyovych - soldier

ATAMANCHUK Oleksandr Yuriyovych - junior sergeant

BANDROVSKY Bohdan Romanovych - senior soldier

BARYLYUK Orest Oleksiyovych (posthumously) - a soldier

BERDNIKOV Denys Vladimirovich - senior soldier

BLYUSENKA Alexander Vadimovich (posthumously) - the soldier

BUKIN Alexander Nikolaevich (posthumously) - the senior soldier

BUNCHUK Vitaliy Mykhailovych - soldier

BUCHKA Andriy Olehovych - junior sergeant

BARBARICH Mikhail Vasilyevich - senior soldier

VYSHYNSKY Serhiy Valeriiovych - soldier

HOLOVKA Oleksandr Ivanovych (posthumously) - junior sergeant

HOLOVCHUK Myroslav Yaroslavovych - captain

GOYA Oleksandr Oleksiiovych (posthumously) - a senior soldier

DAVYDENKO Ihor Anatoliyovych - senior lieutenant

DUDKA Vadym Viktorovych - senior soldier

DUDKA Oleksandr Vasyliovych - senior soldier

DUTKU Dmitry Mikhailovich - soldier

IELISEEV Vadym Serhiyovych - junior sergeant

ZAVHORODNII Roman Dmitrovich - a senior soldier

ZONOV Ruslan Mironovich - senior soldier

ZUBKA Anatoliy Vitaliyovych - master sergeant

IVANIV Vasyl Volodymyrovych - senior soldier

KADANTSEV Alexey Sergeevich - the soldier

KALININ Oleksandr Vasyliovych - soldier

KINASH Zinovy ​​Ivanovich (posthumously) - Chief Sergeant

KMITYA Yaroslav Romanovich (posthumously) - a soldier

KOBLYUK Andriy Volodymyrovych - soldier

KOZAK Mykola Vasyliovych - junior sergeant

KOKODYNYAK Ihor Ihorovych (posthumously) - senior sergeant

KONSHIN Ruslan Vladislavovich (posthumously) - a soldier

KOROBKA of Alexander Alexandrovich (posthumously) - senior lieutenant

KORSUN Kirill Alexandrovich - a senior soldier

KOTSAR Ivan Yuriyovych (posthumously) - a soldier

KRAVCHUK Serhiy Mykolayovych - soldier

KRASNOZHON Andriy Mykolayovych (posthumously) - a soldier

KRIUCHKO Oleksandr Valeriiovych - senior soldier

KURBET Nazar Olegovich - senior soldier

KURILENKO Oleg Andreevich (posthumously) - junior sergeant

KUTSOPAL Vladimir Nikolaevich (posthumously) - the soldier

LAKHMAN Oleksandr Serhiiovych (posthumously) - a soldier

LASHKA Denis Vladimirovich - a senior soldier

LESYUK Mikhail Nikolaevich - the soldier

LIKHENKO Alexander Alexandrovich - Staff Sergeant

MAIIKA of Taras Mykhailovych (posthumously) - soldier

MAKOGONYUK Oleksandr Oleksandrovych - junior sergeant

MALYI Boris Borisovich - the soldier

MYKHAYLIV Ostap Petrovich - the soldier

MYSHANYCH Roman Fedorovich - junior sergeant

MILTA Mykola Viktorovych - soldier

MINENKO Dmytro Volodymyrovych (posthumously) - a soldier

MOROZ Irina Vladimirovna - senior lieutenant

MOROZ Mikhail Mikhailovich - a senior soldier

MURZU Volodymyr Serhiiovych - Sergeant

NAZAROV Vladimir Romanovich - Sergeant

OMELYANCHUK Oleksandr Vasyliovych - senior sergeant

OSINSKY Vitaliy Valentynovych (posthumously) - senior soldier

PALIGU Petro Anatoliyovych - Sergeant

PERKHACH Serhiy Serhiyovych (posthumously) - senior soldier

PYROHOVSKY Vladislav Ihorovych - soldier

PIDHIRNY Oleksandr Oleksandrovych (posthumously) - senior soldier

POPIK Alexander Ivanovich (posthumously) - a soldier

PUZIK Roman Mykolayovych (posthumously) - a soldier

RADIYOVSKY Mykola Mykhailovych - senior soldier

RADCHENKO Leonid Alexandrovich - junior sergeant

RIKUN Ivan Anatoliyovych - senior soldier

RODICHEV Alexander Vadimovich (posthumously) - a senior soldier

ROMANOVYCH Anton Oleksandrovych - a senior soldier

SAVKOVYCH Roman Yevhenovych - soldier

SADIGOV Ruslan Ismailovich - soldier

SALIA Igor Vladimirovich (posthumously) - a soldier

SVITSITSKY Vitaliy Kazymyrovych - soldier

SEMENYUK Oleksiy Mykolayovych (posthumously) - junior sergeant

SEREDA Yuriy Volodymyrovych - junior sergeant

SKRYPNYK Yevhen Volodymyrovych - soldier

SKRYPNYK Oleg Grigorovich - the soldier

TARASOV Albert Valeryevich (posthumously) - a soldier

TYSHEVSKY Taras Anatoliyovych (posthumously) - senior soldier

UDOVICHENKO Roman Mykolayovych (posthumously) - a senior soldier

FESCHUK Taras Anatoliyovych - soldier

FILIPPOVA Maria Ihorivna (posthumously) - sergeant

HORYK Andriy Vasyliovych (posthumously) - a soldier

CEBU Artem Alexandrovich - junior sergeant

CHERNYAG Mikhail Mikhailovich - master sergeant

CHIRKA Artem Andriyovych - senior sergeant

SHULIK Eric Alexandrovich - a soldier

SHCHUKIN Artur Yuriyovych (posthumously) - sergeant

YARINA Roman Ivanovich (posthumously) - a senior soldier

To award the Order of Danylo Halytsky

IVANOV Yuri Vyacheslavovich - Colonel

Award the medal "For Military Service of Ukraine"

HUMENNY Oleg Mikhailovich - Colonel

KORNYA Yuriy Mykhailovych - Major

NAPOLSKY Igor Ivanovich - Colonel

PUSAN Anatoliy Mykolayovych - Colonel

RESHETNYAK Oleksandr Volodymyrovych - senior soldier

SHIKOTA Eugene Ivanovich - Colonel

SHCHERBATY Volodymyr Vasyliovych - soldier

Award the Defender of the Fatherland Medal

BAKUM Serhiy Anatoliyovych - senior soldier

BALAGURU Volodymyr Lavrentiyovych - Chief Sergeant

BLINDUL Alexander Alexandrovich - a senior soldier

BONDAREV Serhiy Viktorovych - soldier

BOTSUL Vitaly Nikolaevich - the soldier

BRODOVSKY Victor Alekseevich - the soldier

BUSAROV Dmitry Viktorovich - senior soldier

GLADISH Bogdan Valentinovich - the soldier

GORODOKINA Serhiy Yevhenovych - Major

GORYACHKOVSKY Artem Svyatoslavovich - Captain

DIGAL Denis Nikolaevich - the senior soldier

DYRYAVKA Dmytro Ihorovych - senior sergeant

ZELINSKY Zenoviy Tarasovych - soldier

ILCHYSHYN Roman Dmytrovych - senior soldier

ISAYEV Maxim Pavlovich - Staff Sergeant

KATRECHKA Serhiy Vasyliovych - senior lieutenant

KYSLYI Artem Anatolyevich - a soldier

KISLYAKOV Serhiy Oleksandrovych - senior soldier

KLICHUK Oleksiy Mykhailovych - senior soldier

KOBOZOV Yaroslav Yevhenovich - senior soldier

KOLOMIYTS Dmytro Oleksandrovych - senior soldier

KOSOLAP Maxim Yurievich - a soldier

KULAK Oleksiy Hennadiyovych - junior sergeant

LETKA Vladislav Valerievich - a soldier

LUKYANCHIKOV Serhiy Oleksandrovych - soldier

MAGEROVTSY Oleksandr Maryanovich - soldier

MARTENS Eduard Alexandrovich - senior soldier

MASLOV Anton Yevhenovich - senior soldier

MELNYCHENKO Valeriy Serhiyovych - Chief Sergeant

MOZALOV Denis Valerievich - a senior soldier

MOISEEV Konstantin Danilovich - Sergeant

MOROZOV Vladimir Eduardovich - a senior soldier

MURAY Anatoliy Olehovych - soldier

MURYN Volodymyr Vasyliovych - senior lieutenant

NITSEVYCH Mykhailo Valeriiovych - soldier

NOSAREV Valentin Nikolaevich - the soldier

OSYK Eugene Ivanovich - Sergeant

OSPISHCHEV Victor Yurievich - the soldier

PANCHENKO Artur Vladimirovich - senior soldier

PETROCHUK Artem Nikolaevich - the soldier

PISAREVSKY Ivan Mykolayovych - senior soldier

PLOSHENKO Alexander Nikolaevich - the soldier

POVAROV Serhiy Serhiyovych - senior soldier

PUGACH Oleksiy Viktorovych - senior sergeant

SWORD Vadim Vladimirovich - a soldier

RUKIN Roman Mykolayovych - senior soldier

SILYUTIN Gleb Sergeevich - soldier

SAKERKA Artem Anatoliyovych - soldier

SOLODOVNIK Oleksandr Serhiiovych - senior soldier

STARKOV Yuri Vitalievich - Senior Sergeant

STOLZENKO Sergey Vladimirovich - the sergeant

SULYA Vitaliy Ruslanovych is a soldier

TELNOV Vladislav Vladimirovich - senior soldier

TYMOSHENKO Serhiy Mykolayovych - junior sergeant

UVAROVA Artem Andreevich - lieutenant

FELENKO Serhiy Vasyliovych - soldier

KHARYTONOV Oleksandr Yurievich - Junior Sergeant

KHVALKO Ivan Mikhailovich - soldier

KHIZHNYAK Oleg Vladimirovich - a soldier

KHAMYAK Vadym Ihorovych - captain

CHERNIK Dmytro Hryhorovych - senior soldier

SHALUNOV Dmitry Vladimirovich - soldier

SHAPOVALOV Serhiy Serhiyovych - senior soldier

SHEVCHENKO Dmitry Nikolaevich - the senior lieutenant

SHIBKA Oleksiy Mykolayovych - junior sergeant

SHCHERBAK Maksym Serhiiovych - junior sergeant

in the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine:

Award the medal "For Military Service of Ukraine"

GOLENYTSKA Yulia Volodymyrivna - senior sergeant

KHILYUK Valery Viktorovich - Major

YARIG Yaroslav Alexandrovich - Major

Award the medal "For Impeccable Service" of the III degree

SKURSKY Victor Rostislavovich - master sergeant

Award the Defender of the Fatherland Medal

ZAKHARCHENKO Ivan Oleksandrovych - captain

ILKOV Taras Valeriyovych - captain

KUZMENKO Oleksander Stepanovich - Master Sergeant

LYSENKO Dmytro Viktorovych - Major.