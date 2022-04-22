400 complaints of rape by Russian military already registered in Ukraine

In the first half of April, the Ombudsman's Office received approximately 400 complaints about the rape of various individuals by the Russian military.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Lyudmila Denisova informed about it on the air of the Nastoyaschee Vremya TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In two weeks, from April 1 to April 14, when we made the preliminary report, there were 400 such appeals. But they (these appeals. - Ed.) Continue to arrive, we record them. And not everyone calls and writes, because people we still need to come to our senses to start talking about it and to understand that we need this psychological help," Denisova said.

According to her, the cases reported by our citizens concern women, children, men and the elderly.

"That is, a Russian soldier does not stop at anything. He rapes and rapes in public. He likes to rape in public, in the presence of other citizens. And this rapist - he is 20-25 years old, he is young, this citizen, a soldier who was raised by Putin, during his (Putin's - ed.) regime ", - the Ukrainian ombudsman declared.

She also described a number of rapes reported by citizens to the Ombudsman's Office. In Irpin, in particular, a 20-year-old woman was raped by three invaders in an unnatural way.

According to her, in one of the villages in the Ingulets direction of the Kherson region, Russian invaders raped a 16-year-old pregnant girl and her 78-year-old grandmother at the same time, in front of each other, after which a teenage girl lost a child.

Separately, Denisova noted that there is information about the rape of adult men. For example, according to her, there is information that a 45-year-old man in the Kyiv region, who was not subject to conscription, went out for water and was raped in a brutal manner, beaten and thrown on the road.

"My mother allowed me to tell about an 11-year-old girl from Gostomel that her daughter does not want to live because she considers herself guilty, because she went outside when her mother forbade her to just pick flowers for her mother. She was seized in the basement. She was grabbed by men, touched everywhere, then knocked to the ground, told "Shut up", and then she doesn't remember anything. And there are many such cases," the Verkhovna Rada commissioner said.

Separately, answering questions about videos of Ukrainian soldiers allegedly shooting at Russian prisoners and whether there was information about such torture by Ukrainian servicemen, Denisova said that the Ombudsman's Office was checking all reports.

She noted that her mandate as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights extends not only to Ukrainians, but also to all citizens who are in our country, and these can be stateless persons and those seeking asylum in our country. , including Russian citizens, as they are in our territory.

"Yes, I was aware of such information that was spread in the media, and we made inquiries. Relevant investigations were conducted, but the facts were not confirmed. If such facts are further confirmed, they will be punished accordingly. to our Criminal Code, "Denisova said.

Watch more: Journalists identified over 50 Russian occupiers from Buryatia who committed atrocities in Kyiv region. VIDEO