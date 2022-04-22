Journalists identified over 50 Russian occupiers from Buryatia who committed atrocities in Kyiv region. VIDEO
Investigators have identified the occupiers of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade, located in the town of Kyakhta in Buryatia. They occupied Kyiv region near Makarov, Yasnogorodka, Vorzel and Bucha.
The journalists of "Scheme" managed to do it, Censor.NET reports.
To search for and identify the occupiers, the journalists used data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as groups of the military unit on the Vkontakte social network and personal pages of both the occupiers and their relatives.
The lists of occupiers were handed over to law enforcement officers investigating the genocide. Some of the witnesses have already recognized the familiar faces of Russian executioners.
Here is a list of names of occupiers identified by journalists.
Major Alexander Kondratiev
Captain Alexander Kholyavin
Senior Lieutenant Oleg Krikunov
Senior Lieutenant Alexei Rodionov
Senior Lieutenant Vladimir Sundupov
Senior Lieutenant Vitaliy Dmitriev
Senior Ensign Alexei Rassadin
Senior Sergeant Nikolai Neustroyev
Sergeant Vyacheslav Sazonov
Sergeant Oleg Batuyev
Sergeant Anton Kaurov
Sergeant Molor Mudusov
Sergeant Sergei Pokhilko
Sergeant Alexander Vanchikov
Sergeant Ochir Dugarzhapov
Sergeant Valery Budaev
Sergeant Alexander Gindenov
Sergeant Anatoly Vandanov
Sergeant Magomedmirza Suleymanov
Sergeant Genghis Gonchikov
Sergeant Eduard Vandanov
Private Svyatoslav Burtsev
Ordinary Way Soyan
Private Semyon Dobrovolsky
Private Vitaly Reznikov
Private Alexander Zaitsev
Private intelligence officer Dmitry Silyutin
Private Victor Laptev
Corporal Sergei Gurulev
Private Andriy Parfenov
Private Rustam Sharafiev
Private Alexander Baev
Corporal Bulat Tudupov
Corporal Alexander Bazarov
Corporal Maxim Pribushevsky
Corporal Sergei Kruglov
Private Sergei Timofeev
Corporal Dmitry Grigoriev
Private Zakhar Lyamkin
Private Genghis Sapkeev
Corporal Dmitry Shvetsov
Private Alexei Ustyuzhin
Corporal Bair Garmatarov
Corporal Armen Berudjanyan
Corporal Sergei Yermolaev
Timur Danchenko
Corporal Ivan Korchomkin
Private Umalat Musaev
Private Alexander Kotovschikov
Private Oleg Khaludorov
Corporal Artyom Larionov
Private Artyom Perevozkin.
