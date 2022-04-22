Journalists identified over 50 Russian occupiers from Buryatia who committed atrocities in Kyiv region. VIDEO

Investigators have identified the occupiers of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade, located in the town of Kyakhta in Buryatia. They occupied Kyiv region near Makarov, Yasnogorodka, Vorzel and Bucha.

The journalists of "Scheme" managed to do it, Censor.NET reports.

To search for and identify the occupiers, the journalists used data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as groups of the military unit on the Vkontakte social network and personal pages of both the occupiers and their relatives.

The lists of occupiers were handed over to law enforcement officers investigating the genocide. Some of the witnesses have already recognized the familiar faces of Russian executioners.

Here is a list of names of occupiers identified by journalists.

Major Alexander Kondratiev

Captain Alexander Kholyavin

Senior Lieutenant Oleg Krikunov

Senior Lieutenant Alexei Rodionov

Senior Lieutenant Vladimir Sundupov

Senior Lieutenant Vitaliy Dmitriev

Senior Ensign Alexei Rassadin

Senior Sergeant Nikolai Neustroyev

Sergeant Vyacheslav Sazonov

Sergeant Oleg Batuyev

Sergeant Anton Kaurov

Sergeant Molor Mudusov

Sergeant Sergei Pokhilko

Sergeant Alexander Vanchikov

Sergeant Ochir Dugarzhapov

Sergeant Valery Budaev

Sergeant Alexander Gindenov

Sergeant Anatoly Vandanov

Sergeant Magomedmirza Suleymanov

Sergeant Genghis Gonchikov

Sergeant Eduard Vandanov

Private Svyatoslav Burtsev

Ordinary Way Soyan

Private Semyon Dobrovolsky

Private Vitaly Reznikov

Private Alexander Zaitsev

Private intelligence officer Dmitry Silyutin

Private Victor Laptev

Corporal Sergei Gurulev

Private Andriy Parfenov

Private Rustam Sharafiev

Private Alexander Baev

Corporal Bulat Tudupov

Corporal Alexander Bazarov

Corporal Maxim Pribushevsky

Corporal Sergei Kruglov

Private Sergei Timofeev

Corporal Dmitry Grigoriev

Private Zakhar Lyamkin

Private Genghis Sapkeev

Corporal Dmitry Shvetsov

Private Alexei Ustyuzhin

Corporal Bair Garmatarov

Corporal Armen Berudjanyan

Corporal Sergei Yermolaev

Timur Danchenko

Corporal Ivan Korchomkin

Private Umalat Musaev

Private Alexander Kotovschikov

Private Oleg Khaludorov

Corporal Artyom Larionov

Private Artyom Perevozkin.