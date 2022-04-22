Russia may send more than thousand "Wagnerites" to Eastern Ukraine, - NATO

Russia uses mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" in Eastern Ukraine and may involve more than a thousand military personnel in the fighting.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was reported by a high-ranking NATO official.

"We've already seen the Russian private military company "Wagner" operating in Eastern Ukraine, and we expect them to send more than a thousand mercenaries, including high-ranking members of the organization, to conduct combat operations. And there is a high probability that this will come at the expense of operations in other places, such as Africa or Syria," he said.

At the same time, he said that while Moscow engages mercenaries (including foreigners) in particular to make up for losses, it is not yet clear which groups will be integrated into the Russian units that are in Ukraine and how this will affect their combat effectiveness.

