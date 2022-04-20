10 Libyans from the Russian Wagner PMC killed by Ukrainian soldiers in Popasna. PHOTOS

Ukrainian soldiers killed Russian mercenaries from Wagner in Popasna in the Luhansk region. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with mental illness!

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 10 Libyans from the Russian Wagner PMC military base in Popasna.

It will be recalled that on March 20, during the visit of the head of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar to Moscow, an agreement was reached to send Libyan "volunteers" to Ukraine to take part in hostilities on the side of the Russian Federation. The transfer of mercenaries was probably carried out at the expense of the private military company Wagner.

