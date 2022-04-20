Mariupol today: "City destroyed, bombed, burned and raped by Russian occupiers". VIDEO

Defenders of Mariupol have published new footage from the Ukrainian city surrounded by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the record was published on the page of the Azov Regiment on social networks.

"It is a city completely destroyed, bombed, burned and raped by the Russian occupiers. It is hundreds of dead bodies on the streets. It is the burial of family members in yards, kindergartens, constant shelling of residential areas by Russian killers," the fighters wrote in a comment to the video.

