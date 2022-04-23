Medvedchuk now testifies on all partners, - Danilov
Detained Putin's child godfather Viktor Medvedchuk is now testifiing on all his partners.
The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov reported about it on air of a telemarathon, Censor.NET informs.
"As for Medvedchuk today, as far as I know, he shows up to all his partners, business partners he had in the recent past. He is now sitting in the right place. I am very grateful to our counterintelligence, who worked closely on the operation", he explained.
