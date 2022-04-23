ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
On April 24, Blinken and Austin will come to Ukraine, - Zelensky

зеленський

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will arrive in Ukraine on April 24.

He said this during an interview with journalists, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Zelensky announced that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin would arrive in Kyiv on 24 April.

The President emphasized that together they would "go over the list" (the list of types of weapons needed for Ukraine).

