On April 24, Blinken and Austin will come to Ukraine, - Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will arrive in Ukraine on April 24.
He said this during an interview with journalists, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Zelensky announced that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin would arrive in Kyiv on 24 April.
The President emphasized that together they would "go over the list" (the list of types of weapons needed for Ukraine).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password