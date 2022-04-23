On April 24, Blinken and Austin will come to Ukraine, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will arrive in Ukraine on April 24.

He said this during an interview with journalists, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The President emphasized that together they would "go over the list" (the list of types of weapons needed for Ukraine).

