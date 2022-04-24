Fighting continues in areas of Zarichny, Rubizhne, and Popasna - General Staff

The offensive and assault actions of the Russians in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasnyansk areas intensified. Fighting continues in the areas of Zarichne, Rubizhne, and Popasna.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is firing on the positions of our troops with the use of mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of contact. The enemy intensified offensive and assault operations in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasna directions. There are battles in the areas of Zarichne, Rubizhne, and Popasna. In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy launched pontoon crossings across the Krasna River. It is increasing the air defense system in the Avdiivka direction," the General Staff said in a statement.

