In Dnipropetrovsk region 3 night "arrivals". There is victim. PHOTO

At night, the Russian occupiers fired a missile at the Pavlograd district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a 48-year-old man.

the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reports about it.







"We have three night "arrivals" in the Pavlograd district. The rocket hit the railway infrastructure. A 48-year-old man died. 8 buildings were destroyed. There are three cars and one truck under the rubble. The blast shattered the windows and blocked the door of a nearby apartment building," the regional military administration said in a statement.

It is also known that two missiles hit an industrial enterprise, as a result of which the production building was destroyed. There are no victims.

