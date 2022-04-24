ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In Dnipropetrovsk region 3 night "arrivals". There is victim. PHOTO

At night, the Russian occupiers fired a missile at the Pavlograd district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a 48-year-old man.

Informs Censor.NET, the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reports about it.

In Dnipropetrovsk region 3 night arrivals. There is victim 01
In Dnipropetrovsk region 3 night arrivals. There is victim 02
In Dnipropetrovsk region 3 night arrivals. There is victim 03

"We have three night "arrivals" in the Pavlograd district. The rocket hit the railway infrastructure. A 48-year-old man died. 8 buildings were destroyed. There are three cars and one truck under the rubble. The blast shattered the windows and blocked the door of a nearby apartment building," the regional military administration said in a statement.

It is also known that two missiles hit an industrial enterprise, as a result of which the production building was destroyed. There are no victims.

See more: "Arrival" in Dnipro area. Occupiers struck on outskirts of village, where no one lives - Reznichenko. PHOTO

