In Kherson region enemy tries to create fake picture of shelling of civilians by Armed Forces of Ukraine, - OC "South"

The Russians are hoisting Ukrainian flags on their tanks and trying to deceive the locals by allegedly shooting at Ukrainian troops.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET informs.

"Yes, tanks of the occupiers with Ukrainian flags went to the outskirts of the village of Grozovo, Kherson region. This demonstration column moved in the direction of the village of Molodetske. Thus, the enemy is trying to simulate the presence of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the occupied territories. And then, from the same tanks, he fires on the occupied settlements, giving the local population a fake picture of the attack by Ukrainian military civilians in the Kherson region, "the statement said.

OC "South" stated that the Ukrainian military does not fire on civilian objects and the population does not open fire on settlements where the occupiers are hiding behind civilians.

It is noted that Ukrainian missile and artillery units inflicted 12 defeats on the positions of the invaders during the night. "As a result, the losses of the enemy amounted to 11 racists and 3 units of equipment, including armored," - said OC "South".

In addition, it is noted that in the Black Sea Operational Zone continue to be about two dozen units of the Russian Navy, including submarines with missiles.