Viktor Valeev, ex-director of IT Association of Ukraine, died at hands of Russian occupiers

On April 19, Viktor Valeev died while performing military service in the Donetsk region. He was the director of the Software Ukraine Association and previously headed the IT Association of Ukraine.

As reported by Facebook, this was stated by Sophia Belenkova

Some of you know him from military affairs, some - as a person who was one of the builders of the modern IT community, developing the industry since 2012, creating the first professional conferences, supporting and changing education, and implementing informatization in the country; some - as a teacher and lecturer.

Thanks to him, the Association of IT Ukraine and the Association of SW Ukraine provided an important impetus to the development of the IT industry in our country.

Victor has implemented many important projects, even more, he wanted and could do. His intellect would be very useful to the country in the future ... but he chose another thing: to protect Ukraine and all of us.

According to preliminary information, the burial will take place next week on the Alley of Heroes of Berkovets Cemetery, the information will be provided later, "the statement reads.

