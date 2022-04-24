Refugee number from Ukraine is approaching 5.2 million - UN

The number of refugees who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion is 5,186,744.

According to Censor.NЕТ, as of April 23, this data was provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), reports Ukrinform.

In April more than 1 151 000 Ukrainians left the country, while in March 3.4 million people left the country.

More Ukrainians left for Poland, now there are 2.9 million. In Romania - 774,094 people, Hungary - 489,754 people, Moldova - 433,214 people and in Slovakia - 354,329 people. According to data provided to UNHCR by Russian authorities, there are 578,255 Ukrainian refugees in the aggressor country.

Read more: 80% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return to Ukraine after war, - survey