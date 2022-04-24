On April 24, 7 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff
In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Ukrainian military are repulsing enemy attacks.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO Staff's press service.
The message notes: "During the current day, April 24, the servicemen of the United Forces group successfully repelled 7 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 18 vehicles and 4 enemy fuel tankers.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 3 "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles."
