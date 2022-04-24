ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11807 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 225 16

On April 24, 7 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

донецька,техніка

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Ukrainian military are repulsing enemy attacks.

According to  Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO Staff's press service.

The message notes: "During the current day, April 24, the servicemen of the United Forces group successfully repelled 7 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 18 vehicles and 4 enemy fuel tankers.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 3 "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles."

Read more: On April 23 in Donbass, 12 attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 45 artillery systems, 15 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

Author: 

Donbas (4712) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 