On April 24, 7 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Ukrainian military are repulsing enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO Staff's press service.

The message notes: "During the current day, April 24, the servicemen of the United Forces group successfully repelled 7 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 18 vehicles and 4 enemy fuel tankers.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 3 "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles."

