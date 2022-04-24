Five civilians killed as result of shelling in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko

As a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region, 5 civilians were killed and 5 more were wounded.

This was reported by the Head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Цензор.НЕТ.

"On April 24, Russian civilians killed five civilians in Donetsk region: two in Novoselivka, two in Krasnohorivka in the Ocheretyn community and 1 in Novomykhailivka. Five others were injured.

In addition, two people injured in Luhansk region received medical treatment in Bakhmut.

It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," Kyrylenko said.

