Russian military shell Zhmerynka, Kazatin with victims and wounded reported

Russian occupiers shelled the towns of Zhmerynka and Kazatin in Vinnytsia region, resulting in casualties and injuries, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Zhmerynka, Kazatin are under missile fire. The enemy is trying to hit critical infrastructure. There are victims and wounded people," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, rescue services are working at the scene.

Watch more: Zelensky: Russia shell peaceful cities on Easter day. They are not Christians. VIDEO