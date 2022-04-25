Verkhovna Rada will not change the Constitution regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO, - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada will not change the Constitution regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"We will not. Changing the Constitution is not and never will be an end in itself. It is a tool. No one has ever done well. Well, some changes, others. They are effective only when they have an effect. We can write 150 times anything in the Constitution, but if it has no effect, it is declarative norms," Stefanchuk stressed.

He stressed that the main priority for the Ukrainian government now is the safety of every citizen of Ukraine. That is why, according to him, security guarantees are being developed.

"Real guarantees are important to us. For every day of procrastination, the citizens of Ukraine pay with their lives. For me, as a representative of the top political leadership of the state, this is a priority for people to stop dying in Ukraine. for everything else, "the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament added.

At the same time, he stressed that the relevant security guarantees for Ukraine should be fundamentally different from the Budapest Memorandum.

"If we get guarantees, we will use those guarantees, and everything that is written in the NATO Constitution about the EU is our perspective vision for the future. We need guarantees now, not in the future. We have already signed the Budapest Memorandum for the future, which has not passed the test,"- said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Stefanchuk believes that the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine should be clearly spelt out, legally motivated and give every Ukrainian the opportunity to say: "The war is over. Security guarantors stand. In which case they will make the first, second, third, and fourth. Let's rebuild the country."

