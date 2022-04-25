Bridge was mined, but we were opposed by 15 times more forces of occupiers, - General Staff about breakthrough of Russians from Crimea at beginning of invasion

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine first commented on the situation regarding the breakthrough of the Russian occupiers from the Crimea at the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine perform tasks as assigned, guided solely by national interests, and act by the current situation.

As for the rumors about the alleged "non-mining" of Chongar, we report. The bridge was mined, but we were opposed by 15 times the enemy forces.

All conclusions regarding the legitimacy of decisions taken during hostilities will be made in the manner prescribed by law after their completion.

Our position is simple. Heroes must receive awards. The occupiers and their henchmen are behind bars. In the meantime, we continue to work for victory."

