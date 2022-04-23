Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv with anti-ship missile, - RSA. PHOTOS

The shelling of Mykolaiv in the morning of April 23 was launched from the territory of the occupied Crimean peninsula.

This states Censor.NЕТ with reference to Facebook page of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

With reference to the Commandant's Office of the Defense Forces of the city, it is noted that an apartment building, a trolleybus power line, a public catering facility, a grocery store and the office of a private entrepreneur were damaged. Glass windows were also broken in several nearby houses.

"The shelling was carried out from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula by an X-35 anti-ship missile from the BAL type coastal mobile missile system. There are currently no casualties.

As the Commandant's office notes, this type of missile is quite outdated, but the technical characteristics allow the missile to be a low target for air defense facilities due to its small size and low flight altitude. The inappropriate use of such missiles leads to conclusions about the reduction of the enemy's stock of more modern weapons," the report says.







