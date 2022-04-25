Risk of nuclear war is growing, - Lavrov

On April 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the reality of the risk of nuclear war.

As informs Censor.NET, RIA Novosti reports

Lavrov gave an interview on Russia's Channel One. The main topics were Ukraine, NATO, and the United States. A Russian high-ranking official also made a statement about a potential nuclear war.

According to him, "the risk of nuclear war is real," and this danger "cannot be underestimated."

