Risk of nuclear war is growing, - Lavrov
On April 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the reality of the risk of nuclear war.
As informs Censor.NET, RIA Novosti reports
Lavrov gave an interview on Russia's Channel One. The main topics were Ukraine, NATO, and the United States. A Russian high-ranking official also made a statement about a potential nuclear war.
According to him, "the risk of nuclear war is real," and this danger "cannot be underestimated."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password