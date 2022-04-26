United Kingdom is lifting tariffs and restrictions on Ukrainian goods, - Reuters

All duties on goods coming into the UK from Ukraine under the existing free trade agreement will be removed to help the Ukrainian economy

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Reuters, this was announced by the British government on Monday.

London said tariffs would be reduced to zero and all quotas lifted at the direct request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying the move would boost Ukrainian businesses involved in key exports such as barley, honey, canned tomatoes, and poultry.

"We are steadfast in supporting Ukraine in this ongoing struggle and will work to ensure that Ukraine survives and prospers as a free and sovereign nation," said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's Secretary of International Trade.

The United Kingdom said that the current average duty on Ukrainian imports is about 22%. It says the planned change was proposed on a non-reciprocal basis, but Kyiv is likely to respond to Britain's action.

The British government has also said it will impose additional bans on exports to Russia, including cash, marine goods and technology, and energy products. Last week, it tightened sanctions on luxury items, including caviar, silver, and diamonds.

