Five villages in Kherson region were liberated from occupiers

In the Kherson direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 5 villages, the occupiers retreated to the border of Chornobaivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel Operativno ZSU

"Five villages have been liberated in the Kherson direction, the occupiers are retreating to the border of the legendary Chornobaivka," the statement reads.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 am on April 26 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces