In Zaporizhia explosions sounded, - RMA

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhia. The Regional Military Administration reported "arrivals".

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtev on Telegram and confirmed by the Regional Military Administration.

"Urgent! Go to the shelters closest to you and stay there! In no case do not distribute photos and videos on social networks," he wrote.

Also the Regional Military Administration noted that in the morning, at 6:50, "arrivals" were recorded. The circumstances are being clarified.

An air raid has been issued in the city, eyewitnesses say three explosions.

