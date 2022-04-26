ENG
News War
Your resistance inspired free world - head of Pentagon Austin is convinced that Ukraine can win war with Russia

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed confidence that Ukraine can win the war with Russia.

He said this while opening a "historic" meeting at the US Air Force base "Ramstein" in Germany, informs Censor.NET with reference to dw.

"Ukraine undoubtedly believes that it can win, and everyone present is doing it," he said in a meeting with representatives of more than 40 countries in Rammstein, Germany.

The Pentagon chief strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Your resistance inspired the free world," he said.

Read more: Ukraine's defense needs are being considered at US Air Force base "Ramstein" in Germany. Among participants of meeting are representatives of more than 40 countries

