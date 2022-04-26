Another Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter destroyed in Kharkiv region

Another Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed by soldiers of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to the military nomenclature, the Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter is considered a commander's vehicle. Manufactured in 2008, it is equipped with a cannon installation with a laser guidance system, anti-tank missile system, air bombs and other weapons.

The cost of the Ka-52 is about 16 million US dollars, the General Staff added.

