Detonation of ammunition in Russian T-72 tank. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade destroyed the tank with an NLAW anti-tank missile system.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers published a video in which the drone recorded the moment of detonation of ammunition in an enemy tank.
