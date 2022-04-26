Erdogan and Putin had telephone conversation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official statement of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Details of the conversation are not disclosed at this time. However, some sources say that Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also announced this telephone conversation. He noted that a telephone conversation had already taken place today between the President of the Russian Federation and the President of Turkey Erdogan. According to Peskov, Ukraine was discussed. He didn't give other details.

Turkish media also reported that Erdogan would offer Putin to continue talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

