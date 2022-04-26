Zakharova threatens to strike at Britain over arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia is threatening to strike at Britain over arms supplies to Ukraine.

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova reported about it on Telegram, transfers Censor.NET.

"Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United Kingdom James Hippie: "It is perfectly legitimate for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia to disrupt logistics, if these supplies are not disrupted, it will directly lead to deaths and bloodshed in Ukraine."

Do we understand correctly that for the sake of "disrupting the logistics of military supplies" Russia can strike at military targets on the territory of those NATO countries that supply weapons to the Kyiv regime? After all, this directly leads to deaths and bloodshed in Ukraine. As far as I understand, Britain is one of these countries," the statement said.





