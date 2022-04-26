Russia is preparing missile strike on Transnistria with civilian casualties - intelligence

Residents of the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldovan Republic" receive text messages on behalf of the Armed Forces and special services of Ukraine. They contain a warning about a "missile and artillery" strike on the territory of the "Transnistrian region".

This was reported in the Telegram by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine strongly recommends the evacuation of civilians to safer regions. We assure you that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not wish harm to civilians, but people who remain in the cities will be perceived as sabotage groups and will be eliminated without warning. At exactly 7 pm, rocket and artillery shelling of objects on the territory of the republic will be carried out, "the SMS reads.

These reports are actively covered by Russian propaganda information resources.

"We note that the state of Ukraine has nothing to do with this and similar provocations. Such fakes and incidents, which are likely to take place on the territory of the Transnistrian region, are nothing more than another provocation of the Russian special services against Ukraine and Moldova," Intelligence said.

