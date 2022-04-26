AFU has entered new phase - switching to NATO standard - Kuleba

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are switching to NATO weapons. Ukrainian defenders will also receive much more weapons.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in a video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We have moved into a completely new phase, which two months ago no one had even thought of. We have moved into a high-quality, fundamentally new phase, which no one even dreamed of. The transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to NATO weapons, to the NATO standard. And this is already happening," he emphasized.

According to Kuleba, President Volodymyr Zelenski was able to convince Biden that it was time to do it.

"And the howitzers went to us first. But this is only the beginning. A lot more will come to us. And this is a historic watershed," the Minister added.

Read more: Only target of Russian missile strikes on Odesa is terror. We need wall between civilization and barbarians - Kuleba